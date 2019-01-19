CFFCM to Host 14th Annual Fly Fest

The Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum will host the 14th annual Fly Fest in the Wulff Gallery at the center in Livingston Manor on Saturday, February 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Read more in the press release below.

Fly Fest on February 2, 2019: 14th Annual Event Celebrates the Middle of Winter

LIVINGSTON MANOR – The Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum (CFFCM) will host the 14th annual Fly Fest in the Wulff Gallery at the center in Livingston Manor on Saturday, February 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

With over 50 tyers from near and far representing the best in fly tying, this is a great opportunity for individuals who want to learn how to tie and see some masters at work.

Fly Fest marks the middle of winter and is the first CFFCM event of the new year. It is a great opportunity to tie flies with a group, show off your skills, or learn a few new tricks. The day is not formal, but offers a chance to tie, socialize and have a look at the exhibits.

“For those needing an outing after being cooped up in the house, this is a sure cure for the winter doldrums,” said Rick Fischer, who organizes the event. “It’s also a reminder that whether or not the groundhog sees his shadow, there are less than two months before a new trout season begins in New York.”

Participants are asked to pay a $5.00 fee to CFFCM. Tyers should bring a lunch or make arrangements to go out to get it. If the weather looks too unsafe for travel, and Fly Fest has been cancelled, CFFCM will post a notice to their Facebook and Instagram page.

For Fly Fest information, contact coordinator Rick Fischer at [email protected]; or John Kovach at [email protected] or Rob Ceccarini at [email protected]

For more about CFFCM, call 845-439-4810, email [email protected] or go to www.cffcm.com.