Tippets: Fly Fisher’s Gift Guide for Books, Weighting Flies for Winter
- From techniques and tactics to sporting essays, Domenick Swentosky writes about the books that hold prime real estate on his bookshelf. “These are the pages that I continue to revisit, time and again, to read and reread. Because at every pass, I learn something new. A good book is like that. You can’t process everything on the first reading, because you simply aren’t ready for it.” Via Troutbitten.
- Success in winter fishing conditions often requires fishing deep in the water column. In this post, read about techniques for weighting flies to reach where the fish are feeding. Via Casting Across.
Tippets: Prime Time on Winter Waters, Picking and Fishing with Chris Pandolfi
