Tippets: Prime Time on Winter Waters, Picking and Fishing with Chris Pandolfi
- In this pro tip, Joe Rotter from Red’s Fly Shop details why staying on the water late in the winter is an effective strategy. “Oftentimes, the water and air temperatures are warmest just as the sun starts to go down–which also creates low-light conditions that make trout feel less wary,” writes Phil Monahan. “That’s when you may go from one strike an hour to four or five in a half hour. Such late success will make you feel as if the numb fingers and toes are worth it.”
- In this episode of The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, Chris Pandolfi, vocalist and banjo player for The Infamous Stringdusters, sits down with Tom Rosenbauer to talk about “trying to fit in fly fishing while on the road, how the band supports Trout Unlimited, how fishing has influenced his music, and offers some great fly-fishing tips for novices.”
