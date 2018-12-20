Tippets: Water Photography Project, Tips for Catch and Release
- Water.Shapes.Earth is a project by photographer Milan Radisics, “Water makes up the majority of the Earth, shaping the planet and its life in plenty of ways. When seen from above, waterways can create stunning unseen images that tell stories of our home planet.” The goal of the project “is to open new perspectives while sharing stories, revealing places, and changing a minds a bit.”
- Sascha Clark Danylchuk writes about tips for catch and release practices to help ensure the health of the fish: “Every time you catch a fish, it’s an opportunity to put conservation into practice by using science-based best handling techniques, and give your fish the best chance of survival and a healthy life after you release it.” Read more via Dun Magazine.
