“Seriously North,” a film by InTents Media has been announced as winner of the 2018 International Fly Fishing Film Festival. The film “captures the hardships, divine intervention and treasures encountered finding the largest Arctic char in the world on a trip to the “seriously northern” Canadian Arctic Circle.”

Read more in the press release below.

Northern Quest for Giant Arctic Char Wins 2018 International Fly Fishing Film Festival

CRANBROOK, B.C., Canada – Seriously North, a film by InTents Media of Parowan, Utah, was named winner of the 2018 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, announced Chris Bird, Executive Producer, Bird Marketing Group.

Seriously North received the winning nod from votes taken at the conclusion at each of 102 Fly Fishing Festival presentations during 2018, said Bird.

The 14-minute, 35-second fly-fishing adventure captures the hardships, divine intervention and treasures encountered finding the largest Arctic char in the world on a trip to the “seriously northern” Canadian Arctic Circle.

The film was shot in and around Nunavut, Canada, among herds of musk ox, flocks of ptarmigan, Arctic fox, bears and caribou.

Seriously North was produced, filmed and edited by the InTents owner’s group of Phil Tuttle, Derek Olthuis and Courtney Boice. During production and post-production, principal photography was by Tuttle and Boice, editing by Tuttle and still photography by Olthuis.

The three are self-taught cinematographers and film editors. Tuttle obtained a BA in biology/zoology from Southern Utah University; Olthuis studied writing at Utah Valley University; and Boice has a BA in recreational management from Brigham Young University Idaho.

Seriously North is InTents’ third winning International Fly Fishing Film Festival submission following Arctic Unicorns, 2016 IF4 Film of the Year and The Hidden, film of the year winner in 2017.

