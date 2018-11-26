Tippets: River Etiquette and Fish Karma, Fishing the Texas Coast
- From packing out trash to being willing to extend a helping hand to another angler on the water, Steven Beaulieu writes about “fish karma” in this recent article. “This comes in many forms – sharing intel about what’s working where, offering to net a fish for a solo angler, or lending a hot fly – there’s lots of ways to spread the fishy goodness.” Via Postfly Box.
- In this recent interview, Tom Rosenbauer talks with Dave Hayward, manager of Swan Point Landing Fly Shop, about fly fishing the Texas coast. “In this podcast you’ll learn about how the fishery changes with the season, what tackle you need, fly patterns to choose, and how to approach these fish.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.