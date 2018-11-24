Tippets: Interview with Craig Hayes, Tying Lefty’s Deceiver
- Craig Hayes, owner of Turneffe Flats Lodge, sits down to talk about sustainable business models and strategies to combat climate change in this recent interview on the Sustainable Angler Blog.
- In a fly tying tutorial from Postfly, learn how to tie the classic fly pattern, Lefty Kreh’s Deceiver. “Designed to imitate any inshore or freshwater baitfish, this pattern can be found in anglers boxes around the world.” And for good reason. Learn more here.
