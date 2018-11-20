Tippets: Fall 2018 Issue of Dun Magazine, Minding the Spawn
- The Fall 2018 issue of Dun Magazine is now available in print, with some features also available to read online. This most recent issue highlights “Destinations,” including fly fishing in Canada, Labrador, and the Adirondacks.
- While anglers shouldn’t target spawning trout, “Should we fish for trout through the spawn or stay home,” wonders Domenick Swektosky. “Fishing for trout during the spawn requires acute awareness to your surroundings and a commitment to keeping your impact low. It also takes restrain and temperance to walk past the same large trout you might chase in every other season, and to do so without a single cast.” Read more via Troutbitten.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.