Tippets: Interview with Hilary Hutcheson, Trout of Japan
- Hilary Hutcheson is a recent guest on the Anchored Podcast with April Vokey. Hutcheson talks about her childhood, climate change, and being a fishing mom. Listen here.
- In this recent piece, Daniel Galhardo writes about the trout of Japan: “There are two main types of trout that we target in Japan: the amago and yamame. There is also a char, the iwana (side note, most tenkara rods we offer at Tenkara USA are named after Japanese trout/char).” Via Gink & Gasoline.
