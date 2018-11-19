Tippets: Swing Season, Warm Hands on the Water
- Jason Rolfe writes about the struggle and beauty of steelhead fishing in this essay via Sage. “The fish doesn’t tire so much as settle in, taking you for a long, stumbling walk downstream. You’d happily follow this fish to the Pacific if it would take you.” Read “Swing Season” here.
- Being on the water in the winter can be brutal on your hands. From wool and warmers to wrist bands and glomitts, Domenick Swentosky outlines great options for keeping your hands warm in winter conditions in this article via Troutbitten.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.