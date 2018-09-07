Tippets: Good Gear for Beginners, Stretching Fly Line
- If you’re in the market for a beginner rod for yourself or a friend or family member, check out this post from Andy Whitcomb about what to look for in a beginning gear set up. Via Take Me Fishing.
- If you’re looking for longer casts and easier shooting line, try stretching your fly line before hitting the water. “Fly line reeled up tight on the reel and unused for periods of time will cause it to get “coil memory” for lack of a better term,” explains Kent Klewein. “And although the issue gets worse the longer a fly line sits on a fly reel unused, the process begins quickly, and can even nuisance fly fishers that are lucky enough to find time to fish once a week.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
