Tippets: Flies for September, Fly Fishing Montana’s Backcountry
- At the beginning of fall, many anglers begin focusing on streamer patterns. But don’t put your dry flox box away just yet, writes Ivan Orsic. Check out some of the “royal” dry fly patterns for fall fishing conditions in this post and video from Trouts Fly Fishing.
- Professional angler, Oliver White, heads into the Montana backcountry to do some fly fishing with Brian Hodges, in this recent video from Outside Online.
