Tippets: Backcountry Season, Properly Pinch Barbs
- Mike Tea writes about fishing the highcountry of Colorado’s Wind River Range, in this essay via Sage. “The mountains breathe and all you hear is wind, water and line shooting rhythmically through the guides of a favorite rod. There is no agenda except rumors of golden trout way back in there, so you walk and fish all day, and you’ll do the same again tomorrow.”
- In this video from Joe Rotter of Red’s Fly Shop, learn how to properly pinch the barbs on your hooks. “You have to make sure you have the right tool, and then you need to take a little extra time to ensure you’ve truly flattened the barb,” highlights Phil Monahan. “The fish will thank you, and if you ever hook yourself or anyone else, you’ll be glad that you went the extra step.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.