Tippets: Wilderness First Aid, Tips for Mousing at Night
- Emergencies happen on the water and in the backcountry. In this article, Mike Tayloe of Finns West explains why taking a wilderness specific first aid can be a great advantage to anglers. “You wouldn’t use a 5-weight for muskies, just like you wouldn’t take a saltwater-specific fly-fishing course to improve your trout-stalking skills,” writes Taylow. “Sure, they both may work, but there are more appropriate options. The same goes for your first-aid training. If you are going to do it, why not find a course that is going to benefit you (and others) the most?” Via Orvis.
- Bryan Allison of Steinmetz Outfitters offers a Q & A session on tips and techniques for chasing “big fish with small rodents—at night,” in this recent article via Hatch Magazine.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.