Tippets: Picking the Perfect Leader, Demystifying Spey
- First impressions mean a lot on the water, and part of that involves picking the right leader. “In fly fishing, the likelihood of a good first impression improves when you match the correct leader to the conditions you face onstream,” writes George Daniel. “While the line is important, it is the leader and tippet that delivers the most critical part of the presentation—the fly.” Via Fly Fisherman.
- In the third installment of the Demystifying Spey series from River Salt Outfitters, Reid Curry takes explains running lines (also called shooting lines). “The great thing about running lines is they are relatively inexpensive, making it easy to try out a number of options and develop a personal preference.” Learn more here.
