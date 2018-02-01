Tippets: What Trout Eat, Choosing Midge Patterns
- Whether you’re fishing new water or old, “It’s not enough to know the patterns that work best on any given river,” writes Spencer Durrant, “You need to know what they’re eating to increase your catch rate while on the water.” Read his great advice for how to identify what trout are eating in the winter, via Postfly Box.
- In choosing the right midge pattern, it helps to understand the life cycle of the insect. Learn more about the stages of the midge life cycle and how to match-up patterns from Mickey Anderson of Utah’s KSL Outdoors.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.