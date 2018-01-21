Tippets: Utah Cutthroat Slam, Catching Cruising Trout
- Tyler Coleman writes about participating in the Utah Cutthroat Slam, where anglers aim to catch the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat in their historic range. “As this fish entered my net, the feelings of accomplishment and appreciation were overtaking,” he writes.
- In this video in Orvis’ Master Class Monday series, Dave Jensen outlines the importance of having a strategy for casting to and catching cruising trout. This is a perfect time to focus on these techniques, writes Phil Monahan, as “During winter and early spring, your best bet for finding feeding trout is in slower water. In slow currents, trout sometimes cruise because the current does not bring them enough food.”
