Tippets: Beginning Tying Tips, Stillwater Presentation
- From materials and patterns to tools and technique, Spencer Durrant outlines how to get started tying flies over the winter months. “Fewer fishing opportunities means less temptation to leave the tying bench for “just a few hours” on the river,” he writes. “If you’ve never tied flies, though, getting started is intimidating.” Read more via Postfly Box.
- Casting on still waters is much different that rivers or streams. And in this article Phil Rowley covers the gear and techniques you’ll need to find success on ponds and lakes. Via The New Fly Fisher.
