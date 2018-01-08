Tippets: Jungle Medicine, Fishing Dries and Emergers

- Mike Tayloe writes about teaching wilderness first aid in the jungles of Guyana. Along with fishing for arapaima, Tayloe brought a custom course to guides and staff at the Rewa Eco-Lodge. “There have only been a few other places on earth that I have fished or taught a course that are more logistically remote —Antarctica and Everest come to mind.” Via Venturing Angler.
- In a recent episode of the Orvis Guide to Fly Fishing, Tom Rosenbauer talks about how to fish dry flies and emergers, covering “everything from identifying riseforms, approaching the water, choosing the right fly, and making a good presentation.”