Tippets: Fly Fishing 101, Stocking a Bonefish Box
- From gear and time of year to lingo and techniques, Jess Fischer writes a great article on “Fly Fishing for Trout 101,” via The Outbound.
- From riding hook-point up to movement and weight, Kent Klewein outlines four great tips for stocking a fly box for bonefish. “Although bonefish aren’t known for being super selective feeders,” he writes, “stocking the right flies and knowing which pattern to fish in different situations can make a big difference in your success on the water.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
