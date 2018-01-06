Tippets: Ode to Fishing Piers, Mending Line
- Urban fishing piers are underrated, writes Matt Miller. “I’ve come to believe these spots represent some of the greatest places for people to connect with nature, for anyone to have their own outdoor adventure. They’re places to catch dinner, hang out with family, see wildlife large and small.” Read more via Cool Green Science, The Nature Conservancy.
- Without good mending techniques, a perfect cast “can quickly become obsolete,” writes Kent Klewein. Read over the top eight mending mistakes and how to remedy them, in this post via Gink & Gasoline.
