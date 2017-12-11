Flymen Fishing Company, in partnership with Orvis, Taylor Fly Fishing, Ahrex Hooks, and Renzetti, has announced an online fly tying contest. The Flymen team will vote to choose 1 weekly winner for 6 weeks.

Read more in the press release below.

Flymen Fishing Co. Announces Fly Tying Contest in Partnership With Orvis, Taylor Fly Fishing, Ahrex Hooks, and Renzetti

Flymen Fishing Company is calling all fly tyers to enter their online fly tying contest.

You can enter by tying a fly that integrates a shank from the Flymen Articulated Shank family, taking a photo of it, then posting the photo on Instagram, tagging @flymenfishingco, @orvisflyfishing, @taylorflyfishing, @renzettiinc, and @ahrexhooks in your post, and hashtagging #DestinationArticulationFlyTyingContest.

The Flymen team will vote to choose 1 weekly winner for 6 weeks. Winners will be announced on the Friday of each week (check the official contest page for details). Each weekly winner will be sent a prize pack with Flymen product and swag from all four companies involved.

“The criteria for winning can be anything from realism to creativity, so we want fly tyers to go crazy with their designs,” said Martin Bawden, founder and head product designer of Flymen Fishing Company. “We love seeing innovative ideas from nymphs to streamers to foam flies.”

At the end of the 6 weeks, Flymen will re-post the 6 winning flies on a webpage for a voting period. After the voting period, the grand prizes will be given to the fly tyers who tied the flies with the most votes.

The grand prizes:

1st place – Taylor Fly Fishing Revolution Fly Reel ($359 Retail Value — Size of Winner’s Choice).

2nd place – Ahrex Hooks Super Pack ($300 Retail Value — Winner’s Choice of Ahrex Products).

3rd place – Renzetti Traveler 2000 Vise + $100 Worth of Renzetti Fly Tying Materials ($270 total retail value).

If you take part in voting in the final round to decide the winner you’ll be entered into a sweepstakes drawing for a chance to win an Orvis Helios3 Fly Rod. Not a bad deal!

About Flymen Fishing Company:

Flymen Fishing Company designs, produces, and sells innovative fly tying materials that combine ease of tying with top-notch performance on the water, as well as ranges of flies based on the materials.