Tippets: Step Forward for Pebble Mine, Rivers of Colorado Report Card, Aftermath of Hurricane Irma

- After meeting with the CEO of Pebble Limited Partnership, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has “directed his staff to withdraw a plan to protect the watershed of Bristol Bay, Alaska, one of the most valuable wild salmon fisheries on Earth.” Via CNN.
- Conservation Colorado has issued a rivers report card,“assessing the health and well-being of eight rivers across the state based on several factors including water quality and flows.” Only one river, the Yampa, received an “A” grade.
- In the aftermath of Hurrican Irma, Bloomberg News reports pollution spills in the state of Florida in excess of 9 million gallons. Steven Mufson and Brady Dennis report on the environmental impacts of the sewage and wastewater that have flooded streets and waterways via The Washington Post.
