Tippets: Reflecting on “A River Runs Through It,” Small Stream Stealth
- Forty years ago Norman Maclean’s A River Runs Through It was published and forever changed the world of fly fishing. “Fishing had been transformed from a hobby to the inside language of his family’s tragedy,” writes Will Ryan in American Angler. “You don’t have to fly fish to want to join the Macleans on the Big Blackfoot. And if you do fly fish, I imagine you only appreciate more fully the family and friends that wade the water with you.”
- Success on shallow and skinny waters requires particular attention to careful movements around the water’s edge. In the most recent episode of Trout Tips, Chris Hunt demonstrates why stealth matters when fishing small streams.
