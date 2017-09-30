Tippets: Fly Fishing Beaver Ponds, Chasing the Salmonfly Hatch
- In the most recent episode of Trout Tips, Chris Hunt talks about what to do and what not to do when fishing a backcountry beaver pond.
- In this article on Fly Fisherman, Montana-based guide Eric Paulson writes about chasing salmonfly hatches of the West. “Keep in mind that fishing these big bugs is not all rainbows and unicorns; the hatch can be elusive, its timing can be geographically difficult to predict, and simply, that moment in time can be hard to come by.
