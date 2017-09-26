The R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels have announced the welcome of Dave Chouinard to their teams as Southeastern Sales Representative.

Read more in the press release below.

Winston/Bauer Announce Dave Chouinard as SE Sales Rep

September 21, 2017 – Twin Bridges, Montana

The R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels are delighted to announce that Dave Chouinard of Chouinard Outdoor Associates has joined the teams as Southeastern Sales Representative.

For over 25 years Dave has been a passionate fly shop owner, guide, instructor and fishing industry sales rep. In 1993 he opened his first fly shop in the northeast, The Fly Hatch, which was well known as one of the finest fly shops in the country. Then, in 2008 he migrated south to Tampa, Florida and opened The Tampa Angler pro shop and guide service on the west coast of Florida. Today, Dave continues to be an active saltwater flats guide in the Tampa area as well as the owner of Chouinard Outdoor Associates, a leading fishing industry rep group in the southeast. Dave prides himself as a top industry instructor having conducted over 2000 individual casting lessons to date.

“We are very happy to have Dave Chouinard and his team representing Winston and Bauer in the Southeast. This important territory needs an important and committed representation, and we are looking forward to working with Dave to tackle the many kinds of fisheries in this vast territory. With David, we have the best opportunity to be successful and to build long term relationships with the excellent dealer base in this territory.”

– Jim Murphy, Sales Manager, R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels

“Chouinard Outdoor Associates is honored to join the Winston/Bauer team and represent the brands in the Southeast with Capt. Dave Chouinard and Jimmy Dobes. Both Winston and Bauer have always been at the forefront of precision, quality and design.The Winston story and history is a big part of the fly fishing sport and we look forward in working with some of the best fly shops in the southeast with this great fly shop centric brand. Winston and Bauer both embrace specialty retail and have always been fully committed to growing their dealers. We couldn’t be more excited to be working closely with both Winston and Bauer and our dealers and bringing their legacies down here to the southeast and saltwater fishing capital of the world!”

– Dave Chouinard, Chouinard Outdoor Associates, Winston/Bauer SE Sales Rep

For more information please contact Winston at 406-684-5674 or info@winstonrods.com.