Tippets: Playing Fish on Windy Days, Tenkara Lines
- Wind is an always present factor of fly fishing in Wyoming, and Bob Reece explains how it not only affects casting but also landing fish. “This weather altering force can also act as a source of frustration for many anglers. However, this seemingly negative nemesis can be used as a casting ally.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
- The line used for tenkara fishing “is one of the most important keys to success,” writes Paul Gaskell. Read more in this guide about choosing the right line for your tenkara rod and fishing conditions, via Discover Tenkara.
