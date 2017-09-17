RIO has announced their second annual amateur fly fishing film competition. October 1, 2017 is the opening date for entries, and competitors can enter their submissions until March 31 of 2018.

RIO Amateur Fly Fishing Film Awards

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (September 11, 2017) – RIO Products is proud to promote amateur fly fishing film makers with the second year of the RIO Amateur Fly Fishing Film Awards. After a successful first year with over 70 films submitted, RIO’s second-year competition provides the opportunity for more amateur film makers to showcase their passion for the sport.

“We had so much fun viewing the first year of entries, and saw some incredibly good amateur films that we wanted to encourage anglers to create more,” said Simon Gawesworth, RIO brand manager. “We want a platform for amateur fly fishing filmmakers to be able to showcase their talent and passion for this wonderful sport and are happy that we can provide some amazing prizes to try and encourage people to enter.”

Two categories give anglers plenty of options to win. The “RIO Award” is judged by RIO’s marketing team, and provides a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Idaho Falls to fish for three days with the RIO team, $300 value of RIO products, a $500 cash prize, and an “original film short” category entry in the International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) – courtesy of our media partner Fly Fusion magazine. The runner-up will receive $500 worth of their choice of RIO Products.

The “Viewer’s Choice Award” is based upon the total number of votes received from viewers that watch the films on the variety of social media outlets hosting the competition. The winner will receive $1,000 worth of Sage, RIO and Redington products, and the runner up will receive $500 worth of RIO products of their choice.

October 1, 2017 is the opening date for entries, and competitors can enter their submissions until March 31 of 2018. For more information and the rules, click here, and to watch a short teaser of the competition, check this link out: TBD.

