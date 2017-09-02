The R.L. Winston Rod Company has announced they are an Ocean Sponsor of the 2017 AFFTA Dealer Summit, set to be held October 15 -18, 2017, in Bozeman, Montana.

Winston Ocean Sponsor of 2017 Affta Dealer Summit

The R.L. Winston Rod Company is very pleased to announce we are a select OCEAN SPONSOR of the 2017 AFFTA DEALER SUMMIT being held this October 15 -18, in Bozeman, Montana. This worthwhile event has been gaining momentum since its inception in 2014, and we are proud to contribute to its continued success.

2017 AFFTA DEALER SUMMIT

OCTOBER 15 – 18

BOZEMAN, MONTANA

“AFFTA is once again leading the industry to study “best practices” and offer each retailer the tools they need for sustainable growth.” – Jim Murphy, Sales Manager, R.L. Winston Rod Company

“We at AFFTA couldn’t be more excited to strengthen our partnership with R.L.Winston Rod Company. Winston has been building fly rods since 1929 and their continued commitment to better the industry and their network of dealers is once again apparent by becoming an Ocean Sponsor for the 2017 Dealer Summit. The Dealer Summit is the only educational event designed specifically for specialty fly retailers and their employees. The seminars provide the tools and ideas to strengthen and make their businesses more profitable. It really is a can’t miss event.” – Ben Bulis, AFFTA President



We look forward to seeing many of our Winston Dealers and friends and invite everyone to attend the Winston Dealer Summit Reception on Tuesday evening.

WINSTON DEALER SUMMIT RECEPTION

BOZEMAN SPIRITS DISTILLERY

121 W. MAIN STREET

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17TH

6:00 PM.

See you at the 2017 AFFTA Dealer Summit!

For more information, contact Winston at info@winstonrods.com or visit 2017 AFFTA DEALER SUMMIT.