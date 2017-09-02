Tippets: Fishing in Fog, Denver South Platte Carp Slam
- Fly fishing isn’t always blue skies and comfortable temperatures, and that can sometimes work to an angler’s benefit, writes Alan Bulmer. Read about how fog can affect fishing conditions via Active Angling New Zealand.
- The Denver South Platte Carp Slam will be held September 23, 2017. This year funds raised “will be supporting the Chatfield Reallocation Study to increase flows in the South Platte during the 60+ zero flow days on the South Platte.” Find more about registration information here.
