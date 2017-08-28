New Fly Fishing Books
- GT: A Flyfisher’s Guide to Giant Trevally by Peter McLeod is the first comprehensive guide to giant trevally fishing on the fly, and is a must-have resource for anglers of any level wanting to pursue GT on the fly. “The flyfisher’s first encounter with a giant trevally will be an electrifying experience. A GT can destroy tackle and ego, leaving all in its wake.” Merlin Unwin Books (September 1, 2016).
- The Saltwater Edge: Tips and Tactics for Saltwater Fly Fishing by Nick Curcione details saltwater techniques and gear, with detailed information on shooting heads, sinking lines, and two-handed rods for the salt. Includes clear illustrations of the best knots for rigging as well as the author’s favorite flies. Stackpole Books (August 20, 2017).
- Stillwaters Simplified: 7 lessons to help you catch more fish on the fly by Tim Lockhard presents critical lessons from a self-professed stillwater fly-fishing junkie for “catching more trout in lakes, ponds, and reservoirs including timing, strategy, patterns, and more.” Includes trout behavior, feeding patterns, essential gear, casting, and playing fish safely and effectively. Stackpole Books (August 20, 2017).
- The Trout: A Novel by Peter Cunningham is the story of Alex Smyth, who receives a trout fly in the mail, with no message and no return address. A psychological thriller, “Trout is a tale of predators and prey, deception, and the hidden crimes that can shape a life.” Arcade Publishing (July 4, 2017).
