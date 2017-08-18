Mystic Outdoors Fly Rods has announced Derek Bond as New Majority Owner. “Bond is eager to take the business to the next level, strengthening its position in the fly fishing rod market.”

Read more in the press release below.

Mystic Outdoors Fly Rods Announces Derek Bond as New Majority Owner

Mystic Fly Rods Takes Bold Steps to Increase Brand Awareness and Fly Rods Sales

LANSING, Mich. & DENVER – Aug. 15, 2017 – PRLog — Mystic Outdoors is pleased to announce that Derek Bond has come on board as the new majority owner. A fan of Mystic fly rods himself, Bond is eager to take the business to the next level, strengthening its position in the fly fishing rod market. His plans include expanding both the Mystic product line and the company’s capacity for distribution of its handcrafted fly rods.

“I am really excited about this opportunity to turn my passion for fly fishing into a business investment,” says Bond. “The huge bonus is that the Klein’s will support the day-to-day operations to make sure we maintain Mystic’s excellence in design and craftsmanship. Their knowledge and experience are invaluable assets and their presence means I’ll be able to not only learn the day-to-day operation, but build even stronger retail partnerships.”

Bond speaks enthusiastically about using the promotional skills he has honed over years in the sports industry to grow a robust sales program coast to coast. He stresses the importance of supporting current retailers while developing more partnerships and collaborative marketing strategies. Fly fishing rod retailers who can already attest to the quality of Mystic’s fly rods will be keen to hear his win-win ideas. Prospective retailers will not want to be left out.

Because Mystic Fly Rods enjoys the benefits of the outdoors, Bond believes the company has a responsibility to promote good stewardship. This includes encouraging fishermen and women to tread lightly in the environment, especially keeping streams and lakes clean, and to honor “catch and release” programs.

Building on the Klein’s R&D expertise, the current product line and a great reputation, Bond expects to be offering new rods and fishing apparel in 2018. He aims for Mystic Outdoors to become the one stop shop for both the fly fishing veteran and novice.

About Mystic Outdoors Fly Rods

Mystic Outdoors Fly Rods has been supplying fly fishing equipment to fishermen and women for more than a decade. The mission of Mystic remains a strong commitment to excellent design and craftsmanship of quality fly rods. Their motto “Dare to Compare” applies to all their products and challenges their customers to even try to find a more value packed fly rod. Check out their website to see the full complement of freshwater and saltwater rods with all the necessary tools.

Mystic Outdoors

https://www.mysticoutdoors.com/