Smith has released two new designs in their best-selling Outlier series of frames. The Outlier 2 series features Evolve eco-friendly material and ChromaPop lenses.

Smith Expands the Popular Outlier Series with New Outlier 2 and Outlier 2 XL

The best-selling Outlier series of eyewear gets a modernized upgrade that visually speaks to Smith’s new design language of progressive, clean lines and bold styling with the launch of the new Outlier 2 and Outlier 2 XL sunglasses.

Comprised of proprietary Evolve eco-friendly material, the lightweight yet durable frames feature new integrated no-slip megol temples for a slimmer design and added comfort. The addition of megol on the nose pads, which gently adheres to the skin when reacting to perspiration, creates a secure fit during any outing. Additional features include auto-lock hinges and RX compatibility.

The new Outlier 2 Collection is offered with optically tuned ChromaPop™ lenses (MSRP $139) and ChromaPop™ Polarized (MSRP $169) anti-reflective lenses that amplify detail and enhance natural color beyond normal capabilities. ChromaPop™ filters two specific wavelengths of light that cause color confusion to deliver greater definition, more natural color, and unmatched clarity to see more detail. Providing 100% UV protection, each lens also features a backside anti-reflective coating and a complete water and oil resistant lens coating as a barrier against the elements.

The new Outlier 2 and Outlier 2 XL are available in August 2017 at select retailers and online at smithoptics.com.

About Smith:

Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. With 50 years of innovation and design experience, Smith is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimized performance and clean styling to fuel fun beyond walls. Smith seeks to power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that exudes modern style and vibrant personality. To Smith, the experience is everything. Smith is part of Safilo Group. Additional information is available at smithoptics.com.