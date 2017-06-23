California Trout has announced its partnership with The CamelBak Pursuit Series, which encourages people to reconnect with the natural environment. CalTrout will offer fly fishing instruction and conservation education and information to participants.

California Trout Partners With The CamelBak Pursuit Series

Outdoor escapes to turn your adventure daydreams into reality

San Francisco, CA, June 20, 2017 – Connecting urbanites with the wonders of the great outdoors and providing them the opportunity to learn lifelong skills and hobbies that also maximize the experience, the CamelBak Pursuit Series (www.pursuitseries.co) arrives in 2017 to encourage people to reconnect with nature and reap the benefits of the natural environment. CalTrout is proud to announce its inclusion as a fly fishing partner of the CamelBak Pursuit Series, offering fly fishing instruction and fish and watershed conservation information to event participants.

The three-day CamelBak Pursuit Series events are turning Instagram envy into reality, creating an outdoors experience like no other, where at each CamelBak Pursuit Series event, attendees, which are also known as Pursuers, will play hard, have fun and learn all of the outdoor activities and skills they’ve always dreamt about. Located conveniently just outside the urban hubs of Salt Lake City, UT and San Francisco, CA, the series’ inaugural year will see the two three-day event series touch down just north of Salt Lake City at Snowbasin Mountain Resort, UT on Aug. 11-13 and in Sanborn County Park, CA, just 50 miles south of San Francisco on Sept. 8-10. Featuring a fully customizable itinerary and options, you can; camp, glamp or rent; hike, bike or SUP. The choice is yours and the choices are endless.

Inclusive and hands-on, this new summit of exploration, connectivity and unforgettable activities is brought to you by The Outbound Collective (www.theoutbound.com), the world’s fastest growing online outdoor and travel community, and CamelBak (www.camelbak.com), an outdoor industry leader and pioneer of hand-free of hydration.

“The CamelBak Pursuit Series is a perfect opportunity to introduce fly fishing to an audience of outside-active individuals and instill in them a passion for the sport and for protecting the rivers and habitats of our native fish,” said Curtis Knight, Executive Director of California Trout.

Pursuit Series Co-Founder Julia Stamps Mallon emphasizes that, “CamelBak Pursuit Series is about showcasing the beautiful accessibility of the outdoors, so whether you’re a camper or a glamper, downhill mountain-biker or a SUP boarder, there’s an amazing activity and an enlightening experience for you. Our aim is to inspire a connection to nature, and California Trout gives Pursuers the opportunity to engage with fly fishing in the most authentic, enjoyable and educational way possible.”

More information and the full schedule for the two locations can be found online at http://www.pursuitseries.co. The CamelBak Pursuit Series is a joint venture between The Outbound Collective and Eventus Outdoors.

The CamelBak Pursuit Series:

Salt Lake City, UT (Snowbasin); Aug. 11-13, 2017

San Francisco, CA (Sanborn CP); Sept. 8-10, 2017

Tickets can be purchased on the website at http://www.pursuitseries.co

About The CamelBak Pursuit Series: The CamelBak Pursuit Series is an event that celebrates the outdoors with action-packed weekend getaways in beautiful places. CamelBak Pursuit embraces people from all backgrounds to share in an unforgettable experience that each Pursuer can custom-tailor with activities and educational topics that range from mountain biking to kayaking to introductory seminars on photography or outdoor cooking. Participants choose from a vast number of choices and enjoy a premium experience with professional educators and the best gear.

About California Trout: California Trout is a nonprofit organization established in 1971 with a mission to ensure resilient wild fish in healthy waters for a better California. With five regional offices around the state, we bring local stakeholders together to find science-based solutions for some of California’s most complex resource issues while balancing the needs of fish and people.