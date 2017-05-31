Florida Keys Outfitters Announces Search for Fly Fishing and Tackle Manager

Florida Keys Outfitters, based in Islamorada, Florida, has announced their search for a fly fishing and tackle manager. This position will “Insure smooth and orderly operation of the Fly Tackle Department as well as engaging in all other aspects of sales and customer service.”
PURPOSE STATEMENT: Insure smooth and orderly operation of the Fly Tackle Department as well as engaging in all other aspects of sales & customer service providing a pleasant and friendly shopping experience for customers.
MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Forecast tackle department sales and inventory needs and order to insure product availability. Primary categories are flies, tying materials, hooks, leaders & line, fly lines, accessories & bags.
- Prepare periodic rod & reel fill in order projections
- Insure product is received as ordered at the price intended and margins are maintained
- Insure that supplier credit memos are issued correctly
- Deliver high quality customer service experience to ensure repeat visits.
- Develop Social Media Comments in Conjunction With GTI, W & S & Hibiscus
- Coordinate newsletter and Constant Contact Sales Blasts content with & Mike
- Maintain digital file system for Special Orders, Repair, E Commerce & Guide Bookings
- Establish & maintain minimum maximum inventory levels on key items
- Maintain good guide relations
- Provide all services of Fly Tackle Associate & maintain flow of information when away from shop
- Insure lights, sound system & TV are in good working order
- Prepare and execute SailFly & Fly Fishing School logistics
- Provide daily status report on orders, problems, opportunities & special projects.
KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/EXPERIENCE:
- Effective communication skills to be able to assist fishing and non-fishing customers, both locals and out of area visitors.
- Ability to operate computer POS and Networks system correctly and trouble shoot with support.
- Maintain knowledge of merchandise and consumer trends in the market.
- Communication with suppliers to obtain best pricing & take advantage of sales
- Understand and share importance of fly fishing traditions without creating feel of aloofness
- Understanding of expenses and budgeting
- Provide excellent selection of product with the minimum number of SKU’s possible
What are the typical decisions which are within this position’s authority?
- Day to day ordering of product & recommendation of new product decisions
- Scheduling
- Training and directing Fly Tackle Associates
What are the typical decisions, which this position must refer for approval?
- Disciplining employees
- Establishing employee pay rates
- Preseason orders
- Adding new lines of product
SCOPE INDICATORS:
(Indicate the key performance areas and measures upon which this position has direct influence such as departmental budget, staff size, sales revenues, etc.)
- Sales Revenues & customer loyalty
- Fulfillment of eCommerce orders
- Social media awareness
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Lift up to 50lbs
- Stand for 6 or more hours during work shift
- Maintain neat & orderly presence
Salary and incentives based on skills and experience.
ABOUT FLORIDA KEYS OUTFITTERS
Since opening our doors in 1989, we’ve earned a reputation as the premier saltwater fly fishing resource. Tap into Florida Keys Outfitters expertise and 50 plus years of global fly fishing experience to help you make the right selections. Dependable equipment increases success and angling enjoyment, which is why we offer the finest rods, reels, fly lines, technical clothing, flies and accessories. Want to know what gets the bite from those finicky Keys bonefish or the permit at Turneffe Island? We’ve got the flies. Need to discuss the finer points of knot tying or want properly tied leaders, we’ve got you covered.
SUBMIT RESUME TO
sandy@floridakeysoutfitters.com
305-664-5423
Mile Marker 81.2, Islamorada, Florida Keys