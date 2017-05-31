Florida Keys Outfitters, based in Islamorada, Florida, has announced their search for a fly fishing and tackle manager. This position will “Insure smooth and orderly operation of the Fly Tackle Department as well as engaging in all other aspects of sales and customer service.”

Read more in the press release below.

Florida Keys Outfitters Announces Search for Fly Fishing and Tackle Manager

PURPOSE STATEMENT : Insure smooth and orderly operation of the Fly Tackle Department as well as engaging in all other aspects of sales & customer service providing a pleasant and friendly shopping experience for customers.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

Forecast tackle department sales and inventory needs and order to insure product availability. Primary categories are flies, tying materials, hooks, leaders & line, fly lines, accessories & bags.

Prepare periodic rod & reel fill in order projections

Insure product is received as ordered at the price intended and margins are maintained

Insure that supplier credit memos are issued correctly

Deliver high quality customer service experience to ensure repeat visits.

Develop Social Media Comments in Conjunction With GTI, W & S & Hibiscus

Coordinate newsletter and Constant Contact Sales Blasts content with & Mike

Maintain digital file system for Special Orders, Repair, E Commerce & Guide Bookings

Establish & maintain minimum maximum inventory levels on key items

Maintain good guide relations

Provide all services of Fly Tackle Associate & maintain flow of information when away from shop

Insure lights, sound system & TV are in good working order

Prepare and execute SailFly & Fly Fishing School logistics

Provide daily status report on orders, problems, opportunities & special projects.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/EXPERIENCE :

Effective communication skills to be able to assist fishing and non-fishing customers, both locals and out of area visitors.

Ability to operate computer POS and Networks system correctly and trouble shoot with support.

Maintain knowledge of merchandise and consumer trends in the market.

Communication with suppliers to obtain best pricing & take advantage of sales

Understand and share importance of fly fishing traditions without creating feel of aloofness

Understanding of expenses and budgeting

Provide excellent selection of product with the minimum number of SKU’s possible

What are the typical decisions which are within this position’s authority ?

Day to day ordering of product & recommendation of new product decisions

Scheduling

Training and directing Fly Tackle Associates

What are the typical decisions, which this position must refer for approval?

Disciplining employees

Establishing employee pay rates

Preseason orders

Adding new lines of product

SCOPE INDICATORS:

(Indicate the key performance areas and measures upon which this position has direct influence such as departmental budget, staff size, sales revenues, etc.)

Sales Revenues & customer loyalty

Fulfillment of eCommerce orders

Social media awareness

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Lift up to 50lbs

Stand for 6 or more hours during work shift

Maintain neat & orderly presence

Salary and incentives based on skills and experience.

ABOUT FLORIDA KEYS OUTFITTERS

Since opening our doors in 1989, we’ve earned a reputation as the premier saltwater fly fishing resource. Tap into Florida Keys Outfitters expertise and 50 plus years of global fly fishing experience to help you make the right selections. Dependable equipment increases success and angling enjoyment, which is why we offer the finest rods, reels, fly lines, technical clothing, flies and accessories. Want to know what gets the bite from those finicky Keys bonefish or the permit at Turneffe Island? We’ve got the flies. Need to discuss the finer points of knot tying or want properly tied leaders, we’ve got you covered.

SUBMIT RESUME TO

sandy@floridakeysoutfitters.com

305-664-5423

Mile Marker 81.2, Islamorada, Florida Keys