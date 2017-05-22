Tippets: Little-Known Montana, Catch and Release Research
- While perhaps the most well known, the Missouri River is not the only great fishing water in central Montana. In this article, Greg Thomas outlines other hot spots as well as the best flies and techniques for the area, via Fly Fisherman.
- In the seventh article in the Finsights: Translating the Science of Fisheries Reports series, Sascha Clark Danylchuk examines research on “whether catch and release angling impairs fitness.” Read more via Keep ‘Em Wet.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.