Tippets: Fire at Winston Rod Company, Fishing Spring Runoff
- In the early morning hours of May 7, 2017, the building that housed the original R.L. Winston Rod Company in Twin Bridges, Montana, burned down. “Winston fly rods suffered a great loss in history, tradition and the best bamboo rods on the market Sunday morning when the Winston Bamboo shop caught fire,” said Winston General Manager Jeff Wagner. Read more from Ross Purnell via Fly Fisherman.
- From finding pocket water to three-fly rigging, Spencer Durrant writes an article on how to fish the high water conditions of spring runoff, in this article via Orvis.
