Trouts Fly Fishing based in Denver, Colorado, has announced their search for a regional manager.
Read more in the press release below.
Trout’s Fly Fishing is Looking for a Regional Manager
Regional Store Manager – Denver
Trouts Fly Fishing, a multi-location fly fishing outfitter based in Colorado is looking to fill a Regional Store Manager position for its Denver location.
Job Description
The Regional Store Manager position at Trouts Fly Fishing requires a high attention to detail, and a dedication to developing a high level and diverse knowledge of product and retail best practices. A successful applicant will be computer literate, be an enthusiastic, high energy, self-starting, creative leader and team player, with a strong retail background, emphasizing customer service. We are looking for a person that has the ability to multi-task, has strong people skills, especially as it relates to customer service and is a relationship builder. Honesty, loyalty and a positive attitude is a given. Experience is a must for this level of management…and we will also extensively train the right person. The ability to see a task to completion is critical. The Candidate will provide direct assistance to the President and Chief Operations Manager (COM), with a focus on maintaining product flow in a high volume retail environment, in addition to customer sales support within the shop and through our online solution.
Responsibilities
- Exemplify excellent product knowledge and customer care within a broad range of fly fishing products and services
- Collaborate with the COM to audit and maintain a large, diverse product inventory
- Collaborate with the COM to maintain healthy inventory levels at all times, addressing both heavy and low stock categories and individual skus.
- Collaborate with the COM to properly process and allocate inbound shipments of products and equipment
- Effectively communicate noticeable sales trends and consumer behavior to management team.
- When requested, assist COM in writing and placing in-season inventory fills
- When requested, assist COM in forecasting, reporting analysis, and execution of
Early Order writing
- Collaborate with the COM to promote products and complete product/service requests made by customers who are in the shop
- Assist COM in maintaining a productive work environment
- Ensure cleanliness and organization of personal and shared workspaces
- Assist in maintaining healthy levels of necessary business supplies and merchandising tools
- Exercise best practices for merchandising products in order to best display fly fishing equipment, clothing and other gear, making products visually compelling to the customer and resulting in a sales floor that is easy to shop and navigate
- Fulfill out of market customer orders quickly and efficiently, with highest attention to Detail
- Manage a staff of full-time and part-time Sales Associates and Retail Associates
- Comply with all Company policies and procedures
- Complete special projects as required
Requirements
- Previous retail experience preferred
- Excellent Customer Service skills
- Friendly, outgoing and able to work well with others
- Knowledge of fly fishing, flies and products
- Basic Computer skills
- Strong leadership and organizational skills
- Understanding of general marketing strategies, including social media
- Multi Task in fast paced work environment
- Ability to work long hours, weekends and holidays
- 4 year college degree preferred
- Outdoor industry experience
- Avid outdoor enthusiast
Compensation – Full Time, year round salaried position.
- 2 weeks paid vacation
- Potential for performance based bonuses
- Pro-forms and in-store discounts
How to Apply: please send an updated resume and cover letter to jobs@troutsflyfishing.com. Once these are received, a detailed Application for Employment will be sent to the interested applicant. Final candidates will be contacted for a phone or in person interview, depending on your location.