Trout’s Fly Fishing is Looking for a Regional Manager

Posted on May 20, 2017 by Erin Block

Trouts Fly Fishing based in Denver, Colorado, has announced their search for a regional manager.

Read more in the press release below.

Trout’s Fly Fishing is Looking for a Regional Manager

Regional Store Manager – Denver

Trouts Fly Fishing, a multi-location fly fishing outfitter based in Colorado is looking to fill a Regional Store Manager position for its Denver location.

Job Description

The Regional Store Manager position at Trouts Fly Fishing requires a high attention to detail, and a dedication to developing a high level and diverse knowledge of product and retail best practices. A successful applicant will be computer literate, be an enthusiastic, high energy, self-starting, creative leader and team player, with a strong retail background, emphasizing customer service. We are looking for a person that has the ability to multi-task, has strong people skills, especially as it relates to customer service and is a relationship builder. Honesty, loyalty and a positive attitude is a given. Experience is a must for this level of management…and we will also extensively train the right person. The ability to see a task to completion is critical. The Candidate will provide direct assistance to the President and Chief Operations Manager (COM), with a focus on maintaining product flow in a high volume retail environment, in addition to customer sales support within the shop and through our online solution.

Responsibilities

  • Exemplify excellent product knowledge and customer care within a broad range of fly fishing products and services
  • Collaborate with the COM to audit and maintain a large, diverse product inventory
  • Collaborate with the COM to maintain healthy inventory levels at all times, addressing both heavy and low stock categories and individual skus.
  • Collaborate with the COM to properly process and allocate inbound shipments of products and equipment
  • Effectively communicate noticeable sales trends and consumer behavior to management team.
  • When requested, assist COM in writing and placing in-season inventory fills
  • When requested, assist COM in forecasting, reporting analysis, and execution of

Early Order writing

  • Collaborate with the COM to promote products and complete product/service requests made by customers who are in the shop
  • Assist COM in maintaining a productive work environment
  • Ensure cleanliness and organization of personal and shared workspaces
  • Assist in maintaining healthy levels of necessary business supplies and merchandising tools
  • Exercise best practices for merchandising products in order to best display fly fishing equipment, clothing and other gear, making products visually compelling to the customer and resulting in a sales floor that is easy to shop and navigate
  • Fulfill out of market customer orders quickly and efficiently, with highest attention to Detail
  • Manage a staff of full-time and part-time Sales Associates and Retail Associates
  • Comply with all Company policies and procedures
  • Complete special projects as required

Requirements

  • Previous retail experience preferred
  • Excellent Customer Service skills
  • Friendly, outgoing and able to work well with others
  • Knowledge of fly fishing, flies and products
  • Basic Computer skills
  • Strong leadership and organizational skills
  • Understanding of general marketing strategies, including social media
  • Multi Task in fast paced work environment
  • Ability to work long hours, weekends and holidays
  • 4 year college degree preferred
  • Outdoor industry experience
  • Avid outdoor enthusiast

Compensation – Full Time, year round salaried position.

  • 2 weeks paid vacation
  • Potential for performance based bonuses
  • Pro-forms and in-store discounts

How to Apply: please send an updated resume and cover letter to jobs@troutsflyfishing.com. Once these are received, a detailed Application for Employment will be sent to the interested applicant. Final candidates will be contacted for a phone or in person interview, depending on your location.

This entry was posted in People. Bookmark the permalink.