Trout’s Fly Fishing is Looking for a Regional Manager

Trouts Fly Fishing based in Denver, Colorado, has announced their search for a regional manager.

Read more in the press release below.

Regional Store Manager – Denver

Trouts Fly Fishing, a multi-location fly fishing outfitter based in Colorado is looking to fill a Regional Store Manager position for its Denver location.

Job Description

The Regional Store Manager position at Trouts Fly Fishing requires a high attention to detail, and a dedication to developing a high level and diverse knowledge of product and retail best practices. A successful applicant will be computer literate, be an enthusiastic, high energy, self-starting, creative leader and team player, with a strong retail background, emphasizing customer service. We are looking for a person that has the ability to multi-task, has strong people skills, especially as it relates to customer service and is a relationship builder. Honesty, loyalty and a positive attitude is a given. Experience is a must for this level of management…and we will also extensively train the right person. The ability to see a task to completion is critical. The Candidate will provide direct assistance to the President and Chief Operations Manager (COM), with a focus on maintaining product flow in a high volume retail environment, in addition to customer sales support within the shop and through our online solution.

Responsibilities

Exemplify excellent product knowledge and customer care within a broad range of fly fishing products and services

Collaborate with the COM to audit and maintain a large, diverse product inventory

Collaborate with the COM to maintain healthy inventory levels at all times, addressing both heavy and low stock categories and individual skus.

Collaborate with the COM to properly process and allocate inbound shipments of products and equipment

Effectively communicate noticeable sales trends and consumer behavior to management team.

When requested, assist COM in writing and placing in-season inventory fills

When requested, assist COM in forecasting, reporting analysis, and execution of

Early Order writing

Collaborate with the COM to promote products and complete product/service requests made by customers who are in the shop

Assist COM in maintaining a productive work environment

Ensure cleanliness and organization of personal and shared workspaces

Assist in maintaining healthy levels of necessary business supplies and merchandising tools

Exercise best practices for merchandising products in order to best display fly fishing equipment, clothing and other gear, making products visually compelling to the customer and resulting in a sales floor that is easy to shop and navigate

Fulfill out of market customer orders quickly and efficiently, with highest attention to Detail

Manage a staff of full-time and part-time Sales Associates and Retail Associates

Comply with all Company policies and procedures

Complete special projects as required

Requirements

Previous retail experience preferred

Excellent Customer Service skills

Friendly, outgoing and able to work well with others

Knowledge of fly fishing, flies and products

Basic Computer skills

Strong leadership and organizational skills

Understanding of general marketing strategies, including social media

Multi Task in fast paced work environment

Ability to work long hours, weekends and holidays

4 year college degree preferred

Outdoor industry experience

Avid outdoor enthusiast

Compensation – Full Time, year round salaried position.

2 weeks paid vacation

Potential for performance based bonuses

Pro-forms and in-store discounts

How to Apply: please send an updated resume and cover letter to jobs@troutsflyfishing.com. Once these are received, a detailed Application for Employment will be sent to the interested applicant. Final candidates will be contacted for a phone or in person interview, depending on your location.