Conservation Hawks has recently released their new angling and climate change film, CONVERGENCE. The film examines the moral responsibility of anglers to work to fight the effects of climate change for future generations. Read more in the press release below. Conservation Hawks Releases CONVERGENCE CH shares its new fishing & climate film with America’s anglers. BIGFORK, Mont. – Conservation Hawks, Inc., a group of hunters and anglers working to defend America’s sporting heritage, has just released its new angling and climate change film, CONVERGENCE. The 12 minute film, which has been touring the U.S. as part of the 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour, is now available on YouTube and Vimeo. CONVERGENCE features Hilary Hutcheson, Travis Swartz (a.k.a. Hank Patterson), Perk Perkins, Simon Perkins and Els Van Woert fishing for wild trout in Montana and Idaho. The film, which is a collaborative effort between Conservation Hawks and the cinematic team at Conservation Media, showcases truly exceptional anglers enjoying their favorite waters. It also examines our moral responsibility to protect healthy landscapes for future generations. CONVERGENCE was made with support from Orvis, Scientific Anglers, Fishpond, Costa, Adipose Boatworks, TroutHunter, Hatch Magazine, Trout Unlimited, the American Fly Fishing Trade Association, American Rivers, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, California Trout, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Protect Our Winters, Flathead Valley Trout Unlimited, ConservAmerica, RepublicEn, the Flathead Lake Brewing Company and the National Wildlife Federation. To view CONVERGENCE on Vimeo, CLICK HERE. To watch the film on YouTube, CLICK HERE. For more information, please visit the film’s website at ColdWaters.org or contact Conservation Hawks. Learn more about Conservation Hawks and its vision for the future of hunting and angling.
