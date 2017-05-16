Tippets: “The Fish on My Plate” Documentary, Fishing Around Objects

Posted on May 16, 2017 by Erin Block
  • In a new documentary “The Fish on My Plate” author and angler Paul Greenberg sets out to answer the question “What fish should I eat that’s good for me and good for the planet?” In an interview with NPR Greenberg explains: “People often compare wild fish to farmed fish, but what we should really be doing is comparing fish to other forms of protein.” The documentary can be viewed on FRONTLINE.
  • Knowing how to identify and understand objects in water can help you find where fish feed. This featured chapter from Tom Rosenbauer’s new book, Fly Fishing for Trout: The Next Level, from Stackpole Books, will help you understand how to fish for trout around objects in the current. Via Orvis.
