The date and location schedule for the 2018 Fly Fishing Show has been announced. The seven city tour will begin January 5-7, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.

Read more in the press release below.

The Fly Fishing Show Names 2018 Dates, Sites

From The Fly Fishing Show:

With the prior announcement that the New Jersey Fly Fishing Show will move to the nearby Convention and Exposition Center in Edison beginning in Jan., all show dates and sites are confirmed, said president and CEO Ben Furimsky.

The move to Edison was necessitated by the closure of the longtime venue of the Garden State Exhibit Center.

Edison is off Route 440, some 15 minutes south of Newark Liberty Airport, 40 minutes from midtown Manhattan and an hour from Philadelphia. The new facility is the largest in Northern New Jersey, about 10 miles away from the old location.

2018 Fly Fishing Show® dates and sites: