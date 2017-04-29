Tippets: Casting Heavy Flies, Fly Pattern for Smallmouth

Posted on April 29, 2017 by Erin Block
  • Casting heavy flies, or multiple fly rigs, can be difficult to manage. Watch Tim Rajeff demonstrate techniques for managing these situations in this short instructional video.
  • In this article via American Angler, Ted Fauceglia presents a great fly pattern for smallmouth bass: the fathead minnow. “Fathead minnows are a common bait-bucket minnow found in rivers and streams throughout North America. Measuring up to three inches, they change color as they mature,” writes Fauceglia.
