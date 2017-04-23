Tippets: Tyger Forge Buckles and Belts, Minimalist Fly Fishing Kit
- Florida-based Veterinarian Mark Goodwin is also internationally recognized for his metalsmithing and is a World Champion Belt Buckle Competition finalist. Learn more about his unique work, including specific collections of fish design buckles and belts at Tyger Forge.
- Rather than carrying a large pack on the water, some anglers choose to go minimalist. “In the summer I’ll hit the river with the smallest flybox I can find,” writes Ben Duchesney, “stuffed into the pocket of my board shorts, so I can wet wade and catch fish all without being weighed down by gear.” Read his advice for creating a simple fly fishing kit, via Postfly Box.
