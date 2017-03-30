When Steve MacMillan fishes the backcountry streams and lakes of Nevada he also performs the work of a volunteer biologist, documenting the location, air and stream temperature, fish species, weight and length of every catch. “MacMillan gives scientists an invaluable dataset to track and preserve fish populations.” Via The Great Big Story.
Video Hatch: “Tracking Trout With the Fish Whisperer”
