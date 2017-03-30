Rights of a River

Posted on March 30, 2017 by Erin Block

New Zealand parliament recently passed a bill granting the Whanganui River, a river in North Island, with the same legal rights as a person. “I know the initial inclination of some people will say it’s pretty strange to give a natural resource a legal personality,” said New Zealand’s Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson. “But it’s no stranger than family trusts, or companies or incorporated societies.” Via the BBC.

This entry was posted in Conservation. Bookmark the permalink.