New Zealand parliament recently passed a bill granting the Whanganui River, a river in North Island, with the same legal rights as a person. “I know the initial inclination of some people will say it’s pretty strange to give a natural resource a legal personality,” said New Zealand’s Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson. “But it’s no stranger than family trusts, or companies or incorporated societies.” Via the BBC.
Rights of a River
