Matt Labash takes on catch-and-release ethics in his recent column in the Weekly Standard. “I don’t know what it says about me that I always feel closest to God when I’m giving His majestic creation a lip-piercing,” Labash writes. “But the book of Hebrews states plainly that without bloodshed, there is no redemption.”
Musings on Catch and Release
Matt Labash takes on catch-and-release ethics in his recent column in the Weekly Standard. “I don’t know what it says about me that I always feel closest to God when I’m giving His majestic creation a lip-piercing,” Labash writes. “But the book of Hebrews states plainly that without bloodshed, there is no redemption.”