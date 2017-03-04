Eleven Experience has announced the opening of its first full season lodge. Located on Colorado’s Taylor River in Taylor Canyon, the mountain lodge retreat will open in June, 2017.

Read more in the press release below.

Eleven Experience Opens Taylor River Lodge for Its First Full Season and Launches New Website

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. – February 27, 2017 – Taylor River Lodge, the newest Colorado property by Eleven Experience, is set to open in June for it’s first full summer season. The quintessential mountain lodge retreat, perched just along the banks of the pristine Taylor River in Taylor Canyon, distinguishes itself as an exclusive summer camp for discerning travelers and adventure enthusiasts.

Whether casting for trout directly from the cabin’s front door, mountain biking on world-class trails or relaxing in the riverside Bath House, guests will discover an abundance of activities for all ages while at Taylor River Lodge. Unparalleled bespoke pursuits including trout fishing and archery, as well as exclusive access to the area’s best fly fishing, whitewater rafting, rock climbing and hiking abound at the lodge.

In addition to world-class adventures, guests will be treated to a dedicated pre-arrival concierge, private guides, use of gear for all activities, gourmet farm-to-table meals, a complimentary full day accompanied by a professional photographer, airport transfers, unlimited transfers to the nearby town of Crested Butte, bikes for use around the property grounds and much more.

Boasting eight private cabins with a total capacity of 32 guests, Taylor River Lodge lends itself to host couples, families, groups, weddings and colleagues alike. The rustic chic accommodations include king, queen and twin bedroom suites as well as lofted bunk rooms. The property also includes a main lodge with a communal dining space, bar, fireplace lounge and outdoor, riverfront seating.

After a day outdoors, guests can retire to the Bath House and indulge in an indoor salt-water pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna. Private or group yoga sessions as well as relaxing massages can also be arranged for an additional cost. Couples and groups will also enjoy a game room complete with a pool table, foosball and darts, as well as a private climbing wall, an archery, axe-throwing and shooting range, a children’s teepee lounge and a private rainbow trout stocked casting pond.

Accommodations at Taylor River Lodge begin at $1,720 per cabin, per night, based on double occupancy, inclusive of all meals and beverages.

In addition, Eleven launched its new website to offer increased access to property information and details through navigation by chosen location or adventure. Stunning photography accompanies each property to give prospective guests a glimpse into Eleven’s offerings, and real-time weather and conditions forecasts to prepare for your upcoming adventure. Eleven TV hosts a complete library of videos to increase stoke, and sample itineraries and packing lists help the planning process. Explore today at elevenexperience.com.

About Eleven Experience

The Eleven Experience is a carefully curated collection six of lodges, chalets and beach houses hidden in extraordinary destinations around the globe. The company beckons “Adventure Capitalists,” intrepid travelers and outdoor enthusiasts who seek the thrill and challenge of authentic, life-changing experiences and understated luxury. The cornerstone of the Eleven Experience is each property’s highly knowledgeable native guides, who craft bespoke experiences filled with local culture, genuine community and rare pursuits in the mountains, water, backcountry and urban locations known only to locals. Eleven’s authentic global adventures are perfect for families, friends and business associates of all ages and skill levels who are driven by a deep curiosity to explore the world around them. Each passion-fueled adventure is specifically crafted to elevate guests’ experiences beyond the ‘perfect ten’ – to an Eleven.