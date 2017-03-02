RIO’s Behind the Brand series features the stories of the people who make RIO’s fly lines, leaders, tippet and accessories. “We want to celebrate them and our home in South Eastern Idaho and hope this series will create some excitement for anglers looking to fish this area as well as give them some insight into who is behind RIO,” says brand manager, Simon Gawesworth.

Meet the People Behind RIO Products in the “Behind the Brand” Series

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (March 1, 2017) – Get to know the people who make your favorite fly lines, leaders, tippet and accessories with RIO’s Behind the Brand videos. These short videos explore the life, work and fly fishing passion of some of the key people who work at RIO.

“RIO has incredible employees who are passionate about fly fishing, and thus dedicated to making the best fly lines, leaders and tippet materials on the market,” said RIO brand manager, Simon Gawesworth. “We want to celebrate them and our home in South Eastern Idaho and hope this series will create some excitement for anglers looking to fish this area as well as give them some insight into who is behind RIO.”

Follow a RIO employee around their favorite Idaho trout water, listen to what they do at RIO and how they make the products used and why they are so passionate about their chosen fishery. The first episode featured Philip Chavez, RIO’s production planner and scheduler, to the legendary Henry’s Fork. The newly released second episode follows Marlin Roush, RIO’s director of R&D and chief line designer, to his favorite brook trout spot. The next two videos will feature Alan Walker and Wayne Peterson and will be out in May and August. Enjoy this sneak peek into the people who make RIO a great place to work.

About RIO Products:

RIO is a pioneer in developing fly lines, leaders and tippet material to enhance fly fishing experiences across the globe. Offering premium fly lines for both freshwater and saltwater fishing applications, RIO consistently utilizes field experience and scientific testing to create the best products on the market for anglers. Founded 20 years ago in the mountains of Idaho, RIO continues to develop innovative products, design revolutionary tapers and refine performance-driven fly line technologies. For more information about RIO Products, please visit www.rioproducts.com. Connect with us through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Vimeo.