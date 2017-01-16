Tippets: Winter Flies, Basics of Bonefishing
- David Paul Williams outlines some of the best flies for winter fishing in this article via Game and Fish Magazine. “All too often,” he writes, “winter fly boxes are only filled with the tiny flies on the mistaken belief that only tiny trout food is available in the cold months. Experienced winter trout anglers know winter trout foods come in all sizes.”
- Going unprepared to destination fly fishing locales can ruin priceless time on the water. Phil Monahan shares some tips for getting ready for saltwater in this article and short video about the basics of bonefishing. Via Orvis.
