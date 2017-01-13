Video Hatch: “Convergence”

This important new film from Conservation Hawks explores the essence of fly fishing through different anglers and their collective passions: love for wild trout, healthy landscapes, clean and cold waters. Featuring Travis Swartz (AKA Hank Patterson), Perk Perkins, Hilary Hutcheson, Simon Perkins, Els Van Woert, Perk Perkins, Pippa Perkins, Delaney Hutcheson and Ella Hutcheson. An official selection of the 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour.



